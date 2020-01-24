British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the signing was a "fantastic moment" for Britain. Photo courtesy of Boris Johnson/Twitter

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday signed the country's European Union withdrawal agreement, putting the country on the path for a full Brexit by the end of the month.

The Conservative leader hailed it as a "fantastic moment" for Britain.

"We can now move forward as one country -- with a government focused upon delivering better public services, greater opportunity and unleashing the potential of every corner of our brilliant United Kingdom, while building a strong new relationship with the EU as friends and sovereign equals," he said.

The signing comes after nearly three years of negotiations in Parliament and the European Union to determine the terms of the withdrawal agreement. The inability to find consensus among members of Parliament resulted in the resignation of former Prime Minister Theresa May and an early election in December.

Queen Elizabeth gave her approval for the agreement on Thursday. The paperwork will now be sent to EU leaders for them to sign off on it.

Michel Barnier, the EU's chief negotiator, and Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Council, also signed the document this week.

"Things will inevitably change but our friendship will remain," Barnier said. "We start a new chapter as partners and allies."