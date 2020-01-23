Rescuers search for survivors after an airstrike on January 15 in the east of Idlib, Syria. Photo by Yahya Nemah/EPA-EFE

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of Syrians fled their homes and made toward the Turkish border after multiple government attacks in Idlib province, officials said.

Syria's Response Coordination Group said the civilians abandoned their homes over the course of two days this week to escape what's supposed to be a designated de-escalation area in Syria. Group director Mohammad Hallaj said nearly 12,000 families are homeless because of the ongoing violence between forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and rebel forces.

The humanitarian group Syria Civil Defense, or the White Helmets, said al-Assad's regime and Russian forces attacked Ariha City, Maaratal Numan and a camp near Saraqib City on Wednesday and Thursday. The attacks injured a number of civilians and prompted about 36,000 to flee. The White Helmets said they carried out 15 airstrikes, dropped 14 barrel bombs and fired more than 100 artillery shells

The new round of attacks this week are believed to have killed at least 40 people.

Turkish officials said Ankara has sent hundreds of trucks hauling humanitarian aid to refugee camps in the region.

Syria accused Turkey of taking control of Tal Abyad city and a number of villages in the Raqqa last fall after shelling neighborhoods and destroying most infrastructure.