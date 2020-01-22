Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The Prince of Wales introduced a new environmental plan aimed at reshaping economies to combat the climate crisis at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday.

Prince Charles outlined the 10-point plan to make the global economy more sustainable by shifting subsidies and taxes and investing in environmentally focused technologies.

The plan calls for global governments and businesses to identify clear paths to reach net-zero carbon emissions, establish unified metrics for measuring environmental standards and provide ways for consumers to more easily identify ethical and sustainable products.

"Do we want to go down in history as the people who did nothing to bring the world back from the brink in trying to restore the balance when we could have done? I don't want to," he said. "Just think for a moment, what good is all the extra wealth in the world gained from business as usual if you can do nothing with it except watch it burn in catastrophic conditions."

The prince also proposed the creation of a Sustainable Markets Council, to gather world leaders from the public and private sectors to work toward these environmental goals.

"This is why I need your help, your ingenuity and your practical skills to ensure that the private sector leads the world out of the approaching catastrophe into which we have engineered ourselves," he said.

Prince Charles also met environmental activist Greta Thunberg at the summit, while urging world leaders to take immediate action on climate change solutions.

"The only limit is our willingness to act and the time to act is now," he said.