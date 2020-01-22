Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Officials in Belize are searching for an American woman who went missing over the weekend during an island excursion.

Alison MacKenzie, 43, of Prescott, Ariz., was reported missing Saturday morning while on vacation. As of Tuesday evening, investigators said they don't have any persons of interest, nor have they detained anyone for questioning.

MacKenzie left Friday evening for an overnight excursion to the small island of Rendezvous Caye. There were 15 people on the catamaran tour, including a male friend of MacKenzie's, and three crew members.

The tour was operated by a company called Raggamuffin Tours. The company said it's "cooperating fully with law enforcement officers in their investigation into this incident."

"Raggamuffin Tours Limited is operated by a Caye Caulker family and as a family, we are deeply distressed and concerned as to the whereabouts and well-being of Alison MacKenzie," the company said. "We are in contact with and have offered our full cooperation to the family of Alison MacKenzie, and we assure them that we will continue to do all in our power to assist law enforcement in their investigation into her disappearance."

A spokesperson for the Belize Police Department said another member of the group woke up the next morning and discovered her missing around 6 a.m.

The U.S. State Department said it's in contact with officials in Belize.

"The welfare and safety of U.S. citizens abroad is one of the highest priorities of the Department of State," the department said in a statement.

"Whenever a U.S. citizen is missing, we work closely with local authorities as they carry out their search efforts, and we share information with their family however we can. Due to privacy considerations, we have no further comment at this time."