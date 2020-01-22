Chinese wear protective respiratory masks in Beijing, China, on Wednesday to avoid picking up a coronavirus that has so far killed nearly 20 people. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

A Chinese citizen wears a protective respiratory masks in Beijing, China, on Wednesday to guard against the spread of a coronavirus. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in China climbed to at least 17 Wednesday, health authorities in eastern China said.

The toll rose after eight new deaths were confirmed in Hubei province, and the number of cases has risen to to 509 across mainland China, officials said.

Two new cases were reported in Hong Kong Wednesday. One involved a Wuhan resident and both were moved to an infectious disease facility at Princess Margaret Hospital. Another possible case was reported in Mexico and that patient is under observation. Cases have also been reported in Japan, Thailand and South Korea and most are connected to the Wuhan outbreak. The United States confirmed its first case of the disease on Tuesday, leading federal officials to screen travelers and distribute a quicker coronavirus test.

Researchers at Imperial College London estimated Wednesday there may be more than 4,000 cases of the novel Wuhan coronavirus outbreak, a figure based partly on the total volume of international travel from Wuhan in the last two months.

The World Health Organization said the disease is a new coronavirus strain that has not been previously identified in humans and called an emergency meeting for Wednesday to decide whether the outbreak meets the criteria of a public health emergency.

Chinese National Health Commission Deputy Director Li Bin said in a televised address the coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan last month.

"Our experts believe the cases are mostly linked to Wuhan," he said.

Health officials in Wuhan first learned on Dec. 31 that patients were ill with pneumonia caused by a mysterious virus. It was identified a week later as a coronavirus similar to the one behind severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS. It's believed to have originated from a now-closed Wuhan seafood market and was initially thought only transferable by animals. Experts now know it can be spread by humans.

Li said some medical workers in Wuhan have contracted the virus, suggesting "community-based transmission" is possible, and suggested it could mutate and spread further.

The National Health Commission has upgraded the new coronavirus strain to a Class B infectious disease, but Li said it will be treated in Class A, which allows health officials to quarantine suspected cases and lock down areas.

With Lunar New Year celebrations scheduled for Saturday and millions expected to travel, Li said China is taking stringent measures to contain the virus -- including quarantines for patients and persons they are in contact with. They will also screen at bus stops, airports and other populous venues.

"We must not let down our guard and we must be highly vigilant," he said.