Jan. 21 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at the start of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, early Tuesday.

Trump was set to deliver his remarks at 5:45 a.m. EST.

After the speech, Trump was scheduled to meet with the founder and executive chairman of the forum. A reception and meeting with the president of the European Commission will follow. Later, he's scheduled for meetings with the president of the Swiss confederation and Pakistani prime minister.