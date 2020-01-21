President Donald Trump, speaking at the 50th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday, touted U.S. economic performance under his administration. Photo by Gian Ehrenzeller/EPA-EFE

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump touted his administration's economic achievements during in a speech Tuesday at the start of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, saying the United States "is winning" like never before.

Delivering the keynote address at the 50th annual WEF, Trump said his policies -- such as instituting using the "largest tax cuts in U.S. history" and eliminating "job-killing regulations" -- are responsible for a booming U.S. economy.

"America is thriving, America is flourishing, and, yes, America is winning again like never before," he told the audience of world leaders.

"This is a blue-collar boom. The American dream is back, bigger, better and stronger than ever before. No one is benefiting more than American's middle class."

Trump stuck to a staunch defense of his economic policies during his Davos speech, steering clear of his domestic political troubles even as the U.S. Senate prepared to enter the main stage of his impeachment trial in Washington on Tuesday.

The U.S. president said 7 million new jobs have been created since he took office and there have been record low levels of unemployment in the United States during his administration, which he said rose to power at a time the economy was faltering and pessimism was rampant among business leaders.

He also touted new trade deals with China and North American neighbors Mexico and Canada, which were signed last week.

"These agreements represent a new model of trade for the 21st century," he said.

The "phase one" deal with Beijing, he said, will curb "predatory practices" by China and added, "Our relationship with China has right now probably never been better."

Trump took a swipe at the Federal Reserve, declaring he has expanded the U.S. economy while the central bank "raised rates too fast and cut them too slowly."

The president also gave mention to environmental topics at the forum, where prominent Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg also spoke Tuesday and criticized world leaders, saying they have "pretty much done nothing" to curb global warming.

Trump said the United States will a join the One Trillion Trees Initiative -- a pledge by nations to plant more trees to help offset carbon dioxide emissions. An ecologist said last year that planting 1.2 trillion new trees could neutralize harmful carbon emissions.

"[The United States has] among the cleanest air and drinking water on Earth," he said. "We're committed to conserving he majesty of god's creation and the natural beauty of our world."