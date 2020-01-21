ULikeKorea CEO Kim Hee-jin (R) shakes hands with a TDC senior official after signing a memorandum of understanding on their collaboration to introduce the South Korean startup’s livestock management system to Denmark. Photo courtesy of uLikeKorea

SEOUL, Jan. 21 (UPI) -- A South Korean biotech startup has found a new way for cows to communicate with their owners -- through a swallowed capsule that can collect biometric data.

The bio-capsule developed by uLikeKorea is based on "Internet of things" technology. It can collect data such as body temperature and analyze it to detect various types of diseases.

Farmers can access the data on their mobile phones or computers in real-time using the LiveCare service developed by uLikeKorea.

The Seoul-based firm announced Friday that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with TDC -- the largest telecom operator in Denmark -- to bring the technology to Europe.

The two companies plan to test the LiveCare service in Denmark during the first half of this year.

ULikeKorea, which was founded in the early 2010s, was the only Korean company selected by Microsoft as a disruptor in the field of agritech.

uLikeKorea's LiveCare services -- which were co-developed with South Korea's top mobile operator SK Telecom -- also won the "Best Mobile Innovation for Enterprise" at Mobile World Congress 2018.

Originally, uLikeKorea came up with an IoT livestock management system for cattle, but it created similar systems for sheep and horses during years of research.

Earlier this month, the startup announced that it had developed a health monitoring system for horses, which is based on a patch-type device.