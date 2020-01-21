Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg chided the world's developed countries Tuesday for doing "basically nothing" to address climate change at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The 17-year-old Swedish environmental crusader, who shot to international fame at last year's event in Davos, cited a 2018 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report in warning that the world has only a limited "carbon budget" to have a realistic chance of keeping global heating to within 1.5 degrees Celsius of pre-industrial levels.

But with the latest figures showing the world is on track to surpass that budget within eight years and atmospheric concentrations of greenhouse gases showing no signs of diminishing, Thunberg said Tuesday the world's leaders are not doing enough to head off disaster.

"The climate and environment is a hot topic right now, thanks to young people pushing," she said during a panel discussion among youth activists. "Pretty much nothing has been done, since the global emissions of CO2 have not reduced."

Politicians in developed nations are not taking the situation seriously enough to ensure the sustainability of the planet for future generations, she said, noting that even a difference of a fraction of a degree in global warmth can have dire consequences.

"Since last summer, I have been repeating these numbers over and over again in almost every speech," she said, "but honestly, I have not once seen any media outlet or person in power communicate this or what it means.

"I know you don't want to report about this and talk about this but I assure you I will continue to repeat these numbers until you do."

The panel preceded an appearance by U.S. President Donald Trump, who was to deliver the keynote address at the World Economic Forum.