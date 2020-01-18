Gustav Klimt's "Portrait of a Lady" was found by gardeners in the external wall of a Italian art gallery. Image courtesy of Ricci Oddi Modern Art

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A gallery in Italy has confirmed that a painting discovered behind its walls is an authentic work by renowned Austrian painter Gustav Klimt.

Gardeners discovered the painting, Portrait of a Lady, partially concealed by black trash bag at the Ricci Oddi Modern Art gallery in Piacenza. An employee of the gallery, Dario Gallinari, told CNN they gardeners found the painting while cleaning ivy off the external wall.

A news release by the gallery said the painting was reported stolen Feb. 22, 1997. Officials confirmed its authenticity Friday.

"The experts appointed by the prosecutor to determine its authenticity are certain," the release said.

Klimt is perhaps best known for his golden painting titled The Kiss.