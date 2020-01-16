Rescuers search for survivors Wednesday under a collapsed building following an airstrike in Idlib province, Syria. Photo by Yahya Nemah/EPA-EFE

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Syrian government airstrikes killed nearly two dozen civilians in Idlib province and violated the terms of a cease-fire agreement, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Thursday.

The strikes killed 19 children, a member of the civilian defense teams and an adult in the town of Hass, the watchdog said.

The Syrian Civil Defense force, known as the White Helmets, said 82 people were injured in the attacks.

A number of people, including a White Helmet volunteer, also died in an attack on a vegetable market in Ariha, a spokesman told Al Jazeera.

The attacks follow a Russia-Turkey truce that was agreed to last weekend.