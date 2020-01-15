Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (right) announced the resignation of his government Wednesday shortly after President Vladimir Putin (left) announced a bid to institute sweeping constitutional changes. File photo by Yuri Kochetkov/EPA-EFE

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev announced the resignation of his government Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin proposed sweeping constitutional changes.

Medvedev, who has served as prime minister since 2012 following a four-year stint as president, said that in light of Putin's proposed constitutional amendments -- which could alter the balance of power in the country -- it was right for the current government to step down, the Russian news agency TASS reported.

"In this context, it is evident that we, as the government of the Russian Federation, should provide our country's president with an opportunity to take all the necessary decisions in these conditions," Medvedev said. "I believe it right for the government of the Russian Federation to step down in conformity with Article 117 of Russia's Constitution."

Putin accepted the resignation and asked the remaining government ministers to function as a caretaker government until a new one is formed.

The move came shortly after the Russian leader delivered his annual state-of-the-nation speech in which he said he would seek a national referendum amending Russia's constitution to limit a future president to two terms overall in office. Putin has served four non-contiguous terms; his current term expires in 2024.

Political analysts have long questioned what would happen when Putin's term ends and he is constitutionally barred from continuing in office.

Along with the two-term presidential limit, other proposed amendments included letting Parliament choose candidates for prime minister and the cabinet. Those provisions would have the effect of weakening Putin's eventual successor as president while providing an avenue to maintain power by allowing him to be appointed as a candidate for prime minister or to some other key government post, analysts said.