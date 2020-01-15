Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Two people were killed in northeastern Spain Tuesday night after multiple explosions at a chemical plant, authorities said.

Officials said the blasts occurred at the Químicas de Óxido de Etileno plant in Tarragona, about 50 miles southwest of Barcelona, and ignited a fire. One man died at the plant and another at a nearby residential building.

At least eight people were injured. Vibrations from the explosions were felt as far as 30 miles away, officials said.

Authorities said the blasts were the result of a "chemical accident."

Catalan premier Quim Torra visited the plant site, and said no toxic elements were released into the atmosphere. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez promised all necessary support for disaster teams.