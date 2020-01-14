In addition to leaving behind feces, the tourists also damaged parts of the stone structure, police said. File Photo by Ernesto Arias/EPA-EFE

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Police in Peru arrested six tourists accused of vandalizing and leaving behind fecal matter at the country's iconic Machu Picchu temple, government officials said.

The Ministry of Culture told CNN affiliate TV Peru that workers discovered the damage Sunday at the Incan citadel. In addition to the feces, workers found damage to a stone as well as a crack in the floor.

Officials allegedly found the tourists in a restricted area of the 15th century Temple of the Sun.

The sacred site is located in the Andes and is considered Peru's top tourist attraction. During the summer, the site receives about 5,000 visitors a day.

Machupicchu district Mayor Darwin Baca Leon said authorities were investigating the incident.

Among the suspects were three Argentines, a Brazilian, a Chilean and a French tourist. They are between 20 and 32 years old.