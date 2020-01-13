Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Ireland was battered by a major rainstorm on Monday, which brought substantial flooding and 80 mph winds that cut electricity to thousands of homes.

Irish utility officials reported nearly 50,000 homes and businesses without power, primarily in Ireland's southwest, due to Storm Brendan.

Meteorologists said the storm was tracking to the northwest toward Scotland, with average wind speeds of 40 to 50 mph and gusts reaching up to 80 mph -- and even higher in some exposed areas.

Irish weather office Met Eireann posted a "status red" marine gale warning for the entire country as "violent" winds reached storm force, particularly on the Irish Sea. A less severe "yellow" wind warning was posted for inland areas.

Some flights were canceled between London's Heathrow Airport and the airport in Shannon, about 70 miles west of Dublin.

Britain's Met Office issued a "yellow" weather warning across most of Scotland Monday, where forecasters projected winds reaching 65 mph along its western coast. Exposed areas of Hebrides Island were forecast to see gusts as high as 80 mph.