Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Kimia Alizadeh, who has been Iran's only woman to win a medal at the Olympics, said she has defected from the country and moved to Europe in a social media post that is critical of the regime's government.
Alizadeh, 21, made the announcement Saturday in Arabic to her 370,000 Instagram followers. The 11-paragraph post didn't say what country she moved to though she said she wants to continue practicing the martial arts sportds, and to live a "happy and healthy life."
با سلام آغاز کنم، با خداحافظی یا تسلیت؟ سلام مردم مظلوم ایران، خداحافظ مردم نجیب ایران، تسلیت به شما مردم همیشه داغدار ایران. شما مرا چقدر میشناسید؟ فقط آنطور که در مسابقات، در تلویزیون، یا در حضور مقامات دیدهاید. اجازه دهید حالا آزادانه، هویت سانسور شدهام را معرفی کنم. میگویند کیمیا پس از این چیزی نخواهد شد. خودم از این هم فراتر میروم و میگویم قبل از این هم چیزی نبودهام: «من کیمیا علیزاده، نه تاریخسازم، نه قهرمانم، نه پرچمدار کاروان ایران» من یکی از میلیونها زن سرکوب شده در ایرانم که سالهاست هر طور خواستند بازیام دادند. هر کجا خواستند بردند. هر چه گفتند پوشیدم. هر جملهای دستور دادند تکرار کردم. هر زمان صلاح دیدند، مصادرهام کردند. مدالهایم را پای حجاب اجباری گذاشتند و به مدیریت و درایت خودشان نسبت دادند. من برایشان مهم نبودم. هیچکداممان برایشان مهم نیستیم، ما ابزاریم. فقط آن مدالهای فلزی اهمیت دارد تا به هر قیمتی که خودشان نرخ گذاشتند از ما بخرند و بهرهبرداری سیاسی کنند، اما همزمان برای تحقیرت، میگویند: فضیلت زن این نیست که پاهایش را دراز کند! من صبحها هم از خواب بیدار میشوم پاهایم ناخودآگاه مثل پنکه میچرخد و به در و دیوار میگیرد. آنوقت چگونه میتوانستم مترسکی باشم که میخواستند از من بسازند؟ در برنامه زنده تلویزیون، سوالهایی پرسیدند که دقیقاً بخاطر همان سوال دعوتم کرده بودند. حالا که نیستم میگویند تن به ذلت دادهام. آقای ساعی! من آمدم تا مثل شما نباشم و در مسیری که شما پیش رفتید قدم برندارم. من در صورت تقلید بخشی از رفتارهای شما، بیش از شما میتوانستم به ثروت و قدرت برسم. من به اینها پشت کردم. من یک انسانم و میخواهم بر مدار انسانیت باقی بمانم. در ذهنهای مردسالار و زنستیزتان، همیشه فکر میکردید کیمیا زن است و زبان ندارد! روح آزرده من در کانالهای آلوده اقتصادی و لابیهای تنگ سیاسی شما نمیگنجد. من جز تکواندو، امنیت و زندگی شاد و سالم درخواست دیگری از دنیا ندارم. مردم نازنین و داغدار ایران، من نمیخواستم از پلههای ترقی که بر پایه فساد و دروغ بنا شده بالا بروم. کسی به اروپا دعوتم نکرده و در باغ سبز به رویم باز نشده. اما رنج و سختی غربت را بجان میخرم چون نمیخواستم پای سفره ریاکاری، دروغ، بی عدالتی و چاپلوسی بنشینم. این تصمیم از کسب طلای المپیک هم سختتر است، اما هر کجا باشم فرزند ایران زمین باقی میمانم. پشت به دلگرمی شما میدهم و جز اعتماد شما در راه سختی که قدم گذاشتهام، خواسته دیگری ندارم.
Alizadeh won the bronze in the 125.7-pound taekwondo category at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In all, Iran has won 69 medals in the Summer Games since its debut in 1900 and none in the Winter Games, according to the Olympian Database.
"Let me start with a greeting, a farewell or condolences," she wrote. "I am one of the millions of oppressed women in Iran who they have been playing with for years."
Alizadeh added: "They took me wherever they wanted. I wore whatever they said. Every sentence they ordered me to say, I repeated. Whenever they saw fit, they exploited me.
"I wasn't important to them. None of us mattered to them, we were tools.
Though the government celebrated her medals, it criticized the sport, she said,
"The virtue of a woman is not to stretch her legs!" Alizadeh, known as "The Tsunami," wrote.
On Friday, Seyed Mohammad Pouladgar, the head of Iran's Taekwondo Federation, said Alizadeh had assured her father and her coach that she was traveling on vacation at Iranian government expense despite rumors of her departure.
Her defection comes amid anti-government protests in cities across the nation. Iran admitted it had accidentally shot down a Ukrainian passenger airliner, killing all 176 people aboard, on Wednesday. One week earlier, a U.S. airstrike killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani and subsequently Iran struck bases in Iraq that houses U.S. troops through there were no casualties.
Alizadeh said she "didn't want to sit at the table of hypocrisy, lies, injustice and flattery," including being complicit with the regime's "corruption and lies."
"My troubled spirit does not fit with your dirty economic ties and tight political lobbies," she wrote.
During the 2016 Olympics, Alizadeh wore a traditional head scarf along with her taekwondo uniform. The 2020 Olympics is in July in Japan.
'She has defected for a life of security, happiness, and freedom. Iran will continue to lose more strong women unless it learns to empower and support them," U.S. State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus posted on Twitter.