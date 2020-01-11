Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Two U.S. service members died Saturday when their vehicle struck an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan, U.S. military officials said.

The explosion happened in the southern province of Kandahar.

"In accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy, the names of the service members killed in action will be withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete," Resolute Support said in a statement emailed to UPI.

They are the first two U.S. service members deaths since the start of 2020.

Though no one has claimed responsibility for the attack, the Taliban have carried out attacks on U.S. and Afghan government targets amid negotiations for a peace deal.

On Dec. 23, Sgt. 1st Class Michael J. Goble, 33, died following injuries he sustained while his unit was engaged in combat operations in the Kunduz province the day before.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for his death, with militant spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid saying that it targeted U.S. forces in the attack.