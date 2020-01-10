A human rights group chronicling Soviet-era political repression says its has been fined for the 21st time by authorities under Russia's '"foreign agent" law. File photo by Sergei Chirikov/EPA-EFE

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- A Russian human rights group documenting past political repression says it has been fined for the 21st time for allegedly violating Russia's controversial "foreign agent" law.

Memorial, recognized as Russia's leading human rights group, announced on its website Thursday that the Tver District Court of Moscow had imposed a $4,900 fine for a Dec. 9 violation of the country's foreign agent laws.

The group said it has now been hit with 21 fines totaling $67,000 since 2015, when Russia's justice ministry labeled it as a foreign agent under the law, which requires designated groups and individuals to put a "foreign agent" label on their publications and submit detailed paperwork to the authorities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says the law is aimed a countering the influence of foreign-funded non-governmental organizations allegedly disseminating anti-Russia propaganda. It has been condemned by the European Union, Amnesty International and other rights groups.

In December Putin signed an extension of the law to cover not just organizations but also individual journalists, bloggers and even social media users.

The Moscow court cited Memorial in the latest case for its publication of a report on members of the Soviet-era secret service known as the NKVD and their activities during the political repression of the 1930s under dictator Josef Stalin. The complaint was lodged by the current Russian intelligence service, the FSB.

Memorial's attorney, Tamilla Imanova, said the fine was unwarranted in part because labeling the human rights group as a "foreign agent" is "humiliating and contradicts the essence of the activities of Memorial. Memorial is no one's agent."

The group has launched a crowdfunding campaign to help cover its expenses, so far raising $58,000.