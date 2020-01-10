A human rights group chronicling Soviet-era political repression says its has been fined for the 21st time by authorities under Russia's '"foreign agent" law. File photo by Sergei Chirikov/EPA-EFE

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- A Russian human rights group that's documented past political repression says it has been fined, for the 21st time, for violating Russia's controversial "foreign agent" law.

Memorial, recognized as Russia's leading human rights group, said on its website Thursday the Tver District Court of Moscow imposed a $4,900 fine for violating the law, which requires certain groups and individuals to include a "foreign agent" label on publications and submit detailed paperwork to authorities.

Memorial said Russia's justice ministry labeled it a foreign agent under the law, and fined it for the 21st time since 2015. The group said the fines have totaled $67,000.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the law is aimed a countering influence from foreign-funded non-governmental organizations that disseminate anti-government propaganda. The statute has been condemned by the European Union, Amnesty International and other rights groups.

Putin signed an expansion for the law last month to include individual journalists, bloggers and social media users.

The Moscow court cited Memorial in a report on members of the Soviet-era secret service known as the NKVD and their activities during the political repression of the 1930s under dictator Josef Stalin. The complaint was lodged by the FSB intelligence service.

Memorial attorney Tamilla Imanova said the fine was unwarranted, partly because labeling the group as a "foreign agent" is "humiliating and contradicts the essence of the activities of Memorial.

"Memorial is no one's agent," she added.

The group has launched a crowdfunding campaign to help cover its expenses, and has so far raised nearly $60,000.