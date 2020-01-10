All 176 passengers on board Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 were killed when the plane crashed Wednesday shortly after takeoff. Photo by Morteza Nikoubazi/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Iran's civil aviation chief on Friday dismissed reports that a missile downed a Ukrainian airliner as "illogical rumors," according to state-run media.

Ali Abedzadeh, head of the Iran Civil Aviation Organization, told semi-official Press TV in an interview that "from a scientific viewpoint, it is impossible that a missile hit the Ukrainian plane."

"We can say that the airplane, considering the kind of the crash and the pilot's efforts to return it to Imam Khomeini airport, didn't explode in the air," he said. "So, the allegation that it was hit by missiles is totally ruled out."

Abedzadeh's remarks follow reports that Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 crash was caused by an Iranian surface-to-air missile.

The plane was headed to Kyiv, Ukraine, early Wednesday when it crashed minutes after takeoff, killing 176 people on board, the majority of whom were either Iranian or Canadian citizens.

On Thursday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said based on intelligence the country has reviewed, the plane was shot down, possibly by accident, by the Iranian military, a conclusion shared by several U.S. intelligence officials.

Iran has said that based on preliminary evidence a malfunction forced the pilot to attempt to return to the airport, near the capital Tehran, and a fire on board caused the crash.

"The plane caught fire three minutes into the flight, according to what the witnesses have reported and the data collected from the parts of the airplane," Abedzadeh said. "The pilot tried to return the airplane at the altitude of 8,000 feet, but due to the fire, the airplane crashed and exploded."

Ali Rabiei, a spokesman for the Iranian government, said the reports the plane was shot down are "a big lie."

"It is unfortunate that the psychological operation of the U.S. government, and those supporting it knowingly and unknowingly, are adding insult to the injury of the bereaved families and victimizing them for certain goals by propagating such fallacies," he said.

On Friday, Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raad said based on information that the plane was shot down and heightened tensions in the region, British nationals are being advised to not travel to Iran while calling for "a full and transparent investigation to establish what caused the crash."

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said they have not ruled out that a missile caused the crash but that it has not yet been confirmed, calling on Canada, Britain and the United States to submit all the data they have concerning the incident.

"Our goal is to establish the undeniable truth," Zelensky said in a statement. "We consider it a responsibility of the entire international community to the families of the victims and the memory of the victims of the disaster. The value of human life is superior to any political motive."

The crash occurred amid escalating tensions between Iran and the United States with Iran hours earlier firing at least a dozen missiles at two U.S. military bases in Iraq in retaliation for the United States killing Gen. Qasem Soleimani in an airstrike.