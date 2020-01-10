Hospital workers move the bodies of those who died in an explosion in a Quetta, Pakistan, mosuw on Friday. At least 14 people were killed. Photo by Jamal Tasgai/EPA-EFE/UPI

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- A bomb attack, the second this week, killed at least 14 people in a Quetta, Pakistan, mosque Friday.

Another 20 were injured, eight critically, when a bomb exploded during sunset prayers.

Officials believe the suspects are members of an insurgent group seeking independence for Balochistan province, of which Quetta, a high-elevation city with a population of 4.6 million, is the capital. The group has targeted security officials, and Amanullah, the city's deputy superintendent of police, was among those killed in the bombing, police said. His son was shot to death last month while deployed at the city's Police Training College.

Earlier this week, two people died when explosive material left on a motorbike detonated in a commercial area of the city. Nearby shops were damaged and 14 people were injured. While the Baluch separatists took responsibility for Tuesday's attack, no group has come forward in regard to the mosque bombing.

Pakistan's army chief Gen. Qamar Bajwa said the army will assist police in investigating the bombing, and Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan directed provincial security agencies to ensure the safety of citizens. The mineral-rich province in southwestern Pakistan is sparsely populated but the country's largest.