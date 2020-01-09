South Korean Justice Choo Mi-ae is under fire for her decision to replace prosecutors investigation corruption. File Photo by Yonhap

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- South Korea's main opposition conservatives are demanding the resignation of new Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae a day after she replaced top prosecutors investigating corruption scandals.

Choo, who took over the ministerial role following the resignation of Cho Kuk, a former aide to President Moon Jae-in, replaced senior prosecutors in charge of corruption cases tied to officials at the presidential Blue House on Tuesday, according to Yonhap.

Analysts who spoke to the Korea Times said the move is strategic and geared toward pressuring South Korean Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-yeol to resign.

On Thursday, Seoul's main opposition Liberty Korea Party condemned Choo's decision, calling it a "massacre of personnel" looking into scandals that may indicate the members of the ruling government were interfering in regional elections.

Representatives of the party claimed Choo's decision was a blow to freedom, democracy and a free market economy, Newsis reported.

LKP politicians staged a rally inside the National Assembly building, calling Choo's decision an example of "political retribution," while calling on her to resign.

Rep. Shim Jae-chul, LKP floor leader, said the "prosecution was massacred in order to build a solid foundation for a leftist dictatorship."

South Korean lawmakers opposed to Choo's decision to replace prosecutors claim she is in violation of Article 34 of the Prosecutors' Office Act, KBS reported Thursday.

The law requires a justice minister to "listen to the opinions" of his or her prosecutor general before making important decisions.

During a hearing on Thursday, Choo said she waited six hours for Yoon to arrive at her office. Choo also said Yoon "disobeyed" her orders, the same day she decided to remove prosecutors working on corruption cases.

Lee In-young, the floor leader for the ruling Democratic Party, defended Choo, claiming Yoon was not following through on the "basic duties of public officials."

Rep. Hwang Kyo-ahn of the opposition, a former justice minister under President Park Geun-hye, compared Choo's decision to a purge that supports nepotism in the current administration, according to reports.