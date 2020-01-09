An official walks amid wreckage from a Ukrainian Boeing 737 about 30 miles south of Tehran, Iran, on Wednesday. Photo by Morteza Nikoubazi/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A Ukrainian passenger jet that crashed Wednesday and killed all 176 people on board had caught fire and was trying to return to the airport in Tehran when it went down, Iranian investigators said Thursday.

Ukraine Airlines Flight PS752 crashed minutes after taking off from Khomeini International Airport, about 35 miles southwest of Tehran.

The Iranian Civil Aviation Organization announced the findings in a preliminary report Thursday.

"The aircraft, which was initially heading westward from the airport boundary, circulated to the right following a problem and was on its way back to the airport at the time of the crash," said Ali Abedzadeh, head of the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization. "According to eyewitness reports ... a fire was observed in the aircraft."

Abedzadeh said the Boeing 737-800 airliner first climbed to an altitude of 8,000 feet before disappearing from radar. Despite the reported fire on board, the pilots sent no messages reporting the situation.

Investigators have recovered the "black boxes" -- the plane's flight data and cockpit voice recorders. Officials said both were damaged due to the impact of the crash and fire, but the data is intact, Abedzadeh said. Earlier, he's said the boxes wouldn't be turned over to U.S.-based Boeing.

Ukraine International Airlines has dismissed the possibility that the crash was the result of pilot error.

"Given the crew's experience, error probability is minimal. We do not even consider such a chance," said UIA Vice President Operations Ihor Sosnovsky in a statement, adding that the pilots' experience on the aircraft ranged from 7,600 to 12,000 hours.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the top priority now is finding the cause of the crash.

"We will surely find out the truth," he said. "For this purpose, a thorough and independent investigation will be conducted in accordance with international law."

Forty-five specialists have arrived in Iran to participate in the investigation that is to be lead by the International Civil Aviation Organization, he said.

"We expect that they will all be included in the work of the commission, in particular, the decoding of the 'black box' records," he said.

Boeing, which for nearly a year has been dealing with the crashes of two 737 Max 8s that grounded the model worldwide, said in a statement it's "ready to assist in any way needed."

Officials said 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans and three Britons all died in Wednesday's crash. Ukraine declared Thursday a day of mourning.

The crash comes amid escalating tensions between Iran and the United States. Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the airstrike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, for which Tehran retaliated by firing at least a dozen missiles at two U.S. military bases in Iraq.