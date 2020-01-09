The 79.8 percent of accident and emergency patients who were seen within four hours was a record low, the NHS said. File Photo by Will Oliver/EPA-EFE

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Patients seeking accident and emergency treatment in Britain's national healthcare system were forced to endure record wait times last month, government figures showed Thursday.

The figures by National Health Service England said less than 80 percent of accident and emergency patients in December were seen at NHS hospitals within four hours, the worst mark ever recorded. The figure was a decline from 81 percent in November and 87 percent in December 2018.

NHS said more than 80,000 British patients endured delays of at least a half-hour before admittance, during which time they remained with ambulance personnel. Of that group, more than 21,000 had to wait an hour or more. Last year, just 51,000 patients waited a half-hour and 9,990 an hour or more.

The agency said more flu patients this winter may have played a factor in the uptick in hospital traffic. NHS facilities saw about 4,300 extra patients per day in December, another record.

"[The] stats show an alarming decline in [accident and emergency] performance with performance against the four-hour target in major A&E units reaching a new low point," said Richard Murray, chief executive of the King's Fund health think tank.

NHS said December saw a 6.5 percent rise in patients -- 2.2 million people -- at accident and emergency rooms.