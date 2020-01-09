China's Vice Premier Liu He, shown here at the White House in April, will travel back to Washington next week to sign phase one of the trade deal between the U.S. and China. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will travel to Washington with a trade negotiation team early next week to sign the awaited phase one trade deal with the United States.

China's Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng announced the trip Thursday.

Liu, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will be in Washington until Wednesday to finalize and sign the deal. Gao confirmed both sides are "in close contact" in making final arrangements for the signing.

Jia Qingguo, a China foreign policy expert at Peking University, said the real challenge for the world's two largest economies is where do they go after this trade deal.

"Despite the recent announcement that we are going to have the first phase agreement, [the] relationship between China and the U.S. is still in deep trouble and is heading south rather than north," Jia said at the Regional Outlook Forum in Singapore Thursday. "It is getting worse."

Both sides showed movement before the trade deal. China more than doubled its purchases of U.S. soybeans between October and November as a goodwill move leading to the signing while the Trump administration held off on added additional tariffs.

China would lower tariffs on more than 850 foreign imports as part of the proposed deal, covering items from pork to semiconductors. It would also remove some U.S tariffs on Chinese goods in phases.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said he thinks the deal will be publicly released after it is signed next week.