An exhibitor demonstrates the use of the Affectiva emotion software. The technology tracks facial expressions in real time using only a standard webcam and can be used in the retail industry to monitor customers' reactions to ads.
Quibi founder Jeffrey Katzenberg speaks. Quibi, which is short for "quick bits," will provide short-form videos
ranging from 4 to 10 minutes when it launches on April 6.
Quibi CEO Meg Whitman said the mobile streaming platform takes advantage of the billions of hours of video watched on smartphones. The company has secured deals with Oscar-winning directors and celebrities to provide content.
The SNOO Smart Sleeper for babies bassinet boosts a baby's sleep by combining gentle rocking with soothing white noise and snug, safe swaddling.
Yongho Kim displays his wearable allergy relief invention, the KoRhina. The rechargeable and bluetooth-enabled medical device uses smart lasers than don't have the side effects of most allergy medicines.
The pint-size Lovot robot mimics a mechanical pet with human emotions.
Ivanka Trump, special adviser to the White House, participates in "The Path to the Future of Work" conference at CES on Tuesday.
Samsung CEO Kim Hyun-suk demonstrates the "Ballie" robot
during his keynote address to CES on Monday.
Kim said we are living in a time of transformative technology.
A model poses with a the new LG wine cellar appliance.
An ebike from French startup manufacturer Coleen.
TCL's 10pro smartphone has four cameras.
Writer/director Lulu Wang, nominated for a Golden Globe award for her film "The Farewell," speaks at the conference.
A Delta Airlines employee demonstrates an exoskeleton by Sarcos Robotics.
The LUMINI Home AI Beauty & Lifestyle assistant is a device that scans your entire face to provide a personalized skin-data analysis and recommends a skin-care solution.
An exhibitor demonstrates the Poseidon, a high-tech customizable device that analyzes your skin and provides makeup tutorials.
Lisa Pearce, vice President of Intel Architecture, Graphics and Software, speaks during a press conference on Monday.
The Vinyl Recorder T560 lets you make your own limited-edition vinyl records at home.
The world's first true blockchain phone, the Blok On Blok (BOB), is designed to give you full build control over how your data is used.
The Insta360 GO steady-cam weighs less than an ounce. The tiny stabilized camera can mount in places most other cameras can't get or reach.
Karen Chupka, executive vice president of the Consumer Technology Association, speaks at the conference.
The new production model M-Byte electric smart car by BYTON is unveiled on Sunday.
TENAVOLTS batteries represent an upgrade in rechargeables technology. These maintain a consistent 1.5-voltage output regardless of battery capacity.
The Hydrofoiler XE-1 by Manta5 is an e-bike for the water.
Tim Alessi, head of home entertainment product marketing at LG Electronics USA, introduces the new 65-inch LG Gallery OLED TV.
Albert Ng, CEO of Misapplied Sciences, speaks on Tuesday.
Bartesian is a single-serve cocktail machine, a countertop device that uses pods and liquor to make premium drinks.
The Heated Razor, which was unveiled last year as a prototype, is on display this year.
Stefan Streit, general manager of Global Marketing at TCL Mobile, demonstrates the Archery 2.0 viewing glasses on Monday.
Olympic swimmer Micheal Phelps addresses the media during the Panasonic press conference.
Storm Trooper characters from "Star Wars" appear on stage for the Panasonic press conference.
Gregory Bryant, executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group at Intel, speaks.
The Opte prototype device is an at-home precision skincare solution that scans skin to detect tonal imperfections and then applies precise amounts of serum to correct uneven skin tones.
Marc Prtichard, Procter and Gamble chief brand officer, demonstrates the Oral-B iO electric toothbrush.
The Charmin RollBot is a smartphone-activated concept product by Charmin Go Labs that delivers a fresh roll of toilet paper to the bathroom.
The Scanwatch incorporates an analog design with all the features of a smartwatch.
"Reachy," an artificial intelligence-enabled board game-playing robot was created by Pollen Robotics of France. The open source invention sells for $9,000 for the base model.
Fama Francisco, CEO of Procter and Gamble baby and feminine care, participates in a press conference.
Lumi by Pampers is the world's first all-in-one connected care system for babies. The video monitor and app with activity sensor enables a real-time holistic view of the baby's sleep, feeding and diapering patterns.
The Clear Up sinus pain relief bioelectronic device by Tivic Health is demonstrated.
The Code Jumper is a device that teaches blind children computer coding skills.
Lisa Su, CEO of AMD, unveils the new Ryzen 4000 computer chip.
The first six-in-one wireless charging stand is made by Air Omni.
The Pocketalk Voice and Text translator is able to translate conversations in over 70 languages.
The AIRIA in-home scent delivery system is an app-controlled and Alexa-enabled system that uses ink jet technology to create micro-droplets that float on your house's airflow with customizable, lights, scent and schedule.
The IMStick from "The Stick Company" is a magnetic holder that allows you to position your phone at any angle.
Linda Yaccarino, chairman of advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal speaks during the network's presentation on Wednesday, which also included stars from some network shows. She said the future of TV is all about personalization.
Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo
Singer and actress Mandy Moore of NBC's "This is Us" said the hit TV show is helping her relaunch her music career.
Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo
Singer/songwriter Ester Dean of "Pitch Perfect" and "Songland" said technology helps independent voices be heard. Aspiring songwriters and performers no longer have to have a record label to get their work out.
Terry Crews of "America's Got Talent" and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" said he uses the parental controls on screen time that new technology offers. His kids are only allowed to watch 90 minutes a day.
"Today" anchor Natalie Morales joins the discussion.