SEOUL, Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Samsung Electronics is partnering with BMW to apply 5G to automobiles, the firms announced during the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Under the partnership, Samsung and its affiliate Harman plan to offer 5G technology for 2021's BMW iNext, which they expect to be the first 5G-capable model in the world.

Compared to its predecessor 4G, 5G connectivity promises up to 100 times faster speed while supporting around 10 times more devices.

Samsung expects that the 5G-equipped vehicle will provide real-time information to drivers in various road situations, including risk assessment and blind-spot information based on high-resolution maps.

Samsung and BMW have long cooperated to come up with innovative vehicles. Harman is a high-tech U.S. company, which focuses on connected car systems and audiovisual products. Samsung acquired Harman in 2017.

Samsung Chief Strategy Officer Young Sohn said the partnership with BMW will bring the company's 5G technology to the next generation of cars.

"As we enter the new decade of autonomous driving reality, we see great opportunities to experience many smartphone features that enable this new era of mobility as a service," Sohn, who is also chairman of the board for Harman, said in a statement Thursday.

"One of the core enabling technologies is 5G. 5G's low latency, massive density, device awareness and super-fast download speeds enable new capabilities and experiences critical for autonomous driving systems of this decade."

Klaus Frölich, a member of the BMW board of management, also expressed his hope for the collaboration.

"For nearly 30 years, Samsung and Harman have been key partners for the BMW Group," he said in the statement.

"In 2021, we will launch the BMW iNext, the world's first car with Samsung's 5G technology, and we look forward to spreading this over the whole portfolio. Together, we can seamlessly connect the car to the world of our customers and beyond."