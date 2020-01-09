Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Iranian authorities said at least 20 people were killed and several others were hurt Thursday in a bus crash in northern Iran.

The accident occurred in Mazandaran Province, about 100 miles north of Tehran, semi-official Iranian news agency ILNA reported.

The cause hasn't been determined but an initial investigation said the bus had no functioning brakes when it crashed.

رییس پلیس راه استان مازندران : نقص فنی در ترمز، علت سقوط اتوبوس به دره در محور سوادکوه بود. pic.twitter.com/Ry1dMAhA7E— ILNA/خبرگزاری ایلنا (@ilnanews) January 9, 2020

Officials said the bus was traveling nearly 90 miles per hour at the moment of impact.

Iran's Entekhab newspaper reported the bus was heading from Tehran to Gonbad, about 310 miles northeast of the capital near the Turkmenistan border.

The crash occurred just one day after 176 people died aboard Ukraine Airlines Flight PS752 when it went down near the Tehran airport. Thursday, investigators said the plane had caught fire and was attempting a return to the airport when it crashed.