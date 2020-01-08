The businessman's wife said he was last heard from in early December in the Red Sea. File Photo by Free-Photos-9091/Pixabay

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A Scottish businessman who was attempting a solo sea voyage that spanned 5,000 miles from Australia to Egypt is now missing, his wife said.

Rosie Kenkea said Colin Finnie has been out of contact since Dec. 7 when he was in the Red Sea, low on fuel and experiencing stormy conditions.

Finnie's 44-foot yacht Simba, was found unmanned nearly a week later on the Marsa Alam reef, just 300 miles short of completing his journey in Port Ghalib, Egypt.

Kenkea appealed for help finding her 67-year-old husband in a Facebook post.

"I have been in contact with [the] Foreign Office and Coastguard and the Egyptian authorities are actively looking for him. I know it's a long shot but I am trying everything," she wrote.

The website Boat Watch, which tracks boats at sea and had been following Finnie's situation, also appealed for help Tuesday.

"If anyone has pertinent information, or may be able to help or assist the family in any way ... we will forward the information to the family," it said.