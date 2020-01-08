Samsung CEO Kim Hyun-suk demonstrates the Ballie robot during his keynote presentation at the 2020 International CES in Las Vegas on Monday. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo
Ballie, Samsung's artificial intelligence-enabled robot, is capable of understanding its owner and can react to his or her needs while rolling around the house. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo
Sebastian Seung, executive vice president of Samsung Research, speaks during CES. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo
Samsung CEO Kim Hyun-suk says we are in an age when technology will transform our lives. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo
SEOUL, Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Samsung Electronics unveiled Wednesday a small rolling robot named Ballie, which looks like a tennis ball, during the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
The Seoul-headquartered company said the artificial intelligence-enabled robot is capable of understanding its owner and can react to his or her needs while rolling around the house.
Samsung Executive Vice President Sebastian Seung said the robotic ball can be a friend to kids or pets while its camera can record their special moments.
The chief research scientist of Samsung, who joined the tech giant in 2018, noted that Ballie's on-device AI capabilities are based on the mobile interface, which he says also meets standards for data protection and privacy.
"We believe AI is the future of personalized care," said Seung, who formerly was a professor in computer science and neuroscience at Princeton University.
"We see on-device AI as central to truly personalized experiences. On-device AI puts you in control of your information and protects your privacy, while still delivering the power of personalization."
Seung did not release other details of the "companion" robot, including when it will hit the shelves and how much it will cost.
At CES, Samsung also demonstrated other technologies, including augmented reality. Its HeartWise app, a home-based, virtual cardiac rehabilitation solution, pairs with Samsung's smartwatch.
It reminds the patient of exercise time, while collecting various data like heart rate so doctors or physical therapists can track them.
Samsung also showed off its Gait Enhancing and Motivating System technology, an exoskeleton-like robot designed to help with mobility issues.
Samsung CEO Kim Hyun-suk announced the "Age of Experience" in the opening keynote speech at the trade show. He said that the new age will transform our lives once and for all.
