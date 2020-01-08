The new National Stadium in Tokyo will host both the opening and closing ceremonies on July 24 and August 9, respectively. File Photo by Kimimasa Mayama/EPA-EFE

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A Japanese creative leader helping to plan the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo has resigned amid accusations of harassing subordinates, officials said.

The Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games on Tuesday announced the resignation of Kaoru Sugano, the creative director at advertising firm Dentsu.

Sugano had been disciplined by the firm concerning his treatment of multiple workers under him. Dentsu sent a report last month to the Tokyo Organizing Committee detailing the resulting disciplinary action it took against Sugano.

The panel did not cite specifics of the harassment Tuesday, saying it's not in a position to discuss details of the disciplinary report. The Japan Times reported Wednesday the action stemmed from a form of "power harassment" by Sugano.

Sugano, 42, was a key leader on the creative team that developed the Japanese performance during the closing ceremony of the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The Japan Advertising Agencies Association named Sugano its creator of the year for his work during the Rio games.

Olympic officials said they are moving forward with preparations for both ceremonies -- scheduled for July 24 and August 9.