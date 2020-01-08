epa08111550 Emergency services personnel walk amidst the wreckage after a Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 carrying 176 people crashed near Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran, killing everyone on board; in Shahriar, Iran, 08 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A Boeing 737 with at least 170 people on board crashed shortly after takeoff from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran on Wednesday, killing all on board, according to Iranian state-news media.

Iran's Press TV reported that the Ukraine International Airlines flight went down minutes after taking off from the airport early Wednesday, crashing near Parand, about 37 miles southwest of the capital Tehran.

Pirhossein Koulivand, Iran's Emergency Medical Service chief, said there were no survivors, Iran's semi-official ISNA reported.

"Unfortunately, all the passengers died," he said.

The Boeing 737-800 plane was headed to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and crashed two minutes into its flight, according to Flightradar24.

Ali Khashani, a senior official at Imam Khomeini International Airport, said the crash was likely the result of technical problems.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky offered his condolences to the victims via Twitter.

RELATED Joe Biden calls for diplomacy in dealing with Iran

In a statement, Ukraine Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said an operational headquarters has been set up to investigate the cause of the crash and its consulate in Iran was working on site.

Boeing said in a statement it was aware of the crash and was "gathering more information."

We are aware of the media reports out of Iran and we are gathering more information.— The Boeing Company (@Boeing) January 8, 2020

RELATED At least 50 dead in stampede during funeral for Iranian general

The crash comes days before David L. Calhoun is to take over as the company's CEO and president on Monday after Dennis Muilenburg resigned amid a leadership shakeup in the wake of two fatal crashes.

The American aircraft manufacturer has been suffering great losses and damage to its reputation since two 737 Max 8 planes crashed in a span of five months last year, killing a total of 346 people.