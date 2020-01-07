Nearly 900 Britons over the age of 65 died in two separate heat waves last summer, health officials said. File Photo by David Crosling/EPA-EFE

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Two separate heat waves in Britain last summer killed nearly 1,000 elderly persons, health officials said in a new report Tuesday.

Oppressive periods of heat in June, July and August recorded some of the highest temperatures in British history and killed 892 people over the age of 65, the report by Public Health England said.

The second heat wave, in late July, was the deadliest -- during which time Britain recorded the hottest temperature in its history, nearly 102 degrees Fahrenheit in Cambridge.

The report said no "excess deaths" were recorded among the elderly in the first heat wave, but 572 were logged in the July period and 320 in late August.

"Tragically, many of these deaths are likely to have been preventable," said Bob Ward, an expert at the London School of Economics' Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change.

"Many of the people who are killed by heat wave conditions die in their own homes or in care homes," he added, saying the government failed to set a clear plan for critical adjustments.

Regions that were the hottest last summer were Britain's Northeast, Southeast, East Midlands, Yorkshire, Humber and Greater London.

The Committee on Climate Change has called for changes in building codes that would keep homes and care facilities cooler without air conditioners.

Last summer saw the most heat-related deaths among elderly Britons since 2016, when Public Health England reported more than 900.