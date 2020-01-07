Tens of ground-to-ground missiles were launched from Iran to Iraqi military bases where U.S. troops were stationed Wednesday. File Photo by 1st Lt. Leland White/U.S. Army National Guard

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- At least 10 missiles launched from Iran struck at least one Iraqi military base where U.S. forces were stationed Wednesday, U.S. and Iraqi military officials said.

A U.S. official confirmed to ABC News that ballistic missiles were fired from inside Iran at multiple U.S. facilities in Iraq including one in Erbil and the al-Asad Air Base.

Iranian state-run news outlet ISNA reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Air Force launched tens of ground-to-ground missiles as part of its so-called Operation Martyr Soleimani. The operation was named after Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander Qassem Soleimani who was killed in a U.S. airstrike at Baghdad's international airport early Friday Iraq time.

Qatri al-Obeidi, a commander for Sunni paramilitary forces in a town near the al-Asad base, told CNN the shelling stopped by about 7 p.m. EST Tuesday.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said U.S. President Donald Trump was briefed on reports of the rocket attacks.

"We are aware of the reports of attacks on U.S. facilities in Iraq. The president has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team," she said.

This is a developing story.