Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Firefighters in London saved one of the city's most famous music venues from destruction Tuesday after it became engulfed in flames, officials said.

The London Fire Brigade said in a statement that eight fire engines and some 60 firefighters battled a blaze at the Koko night club on Camden High Street throughout the night.

"Firefighters' quick action and hard work in the early stages meant the fire was contained to the roof and saved the rest of the building," Station Commander Jon Lewis said. "Fire crews will remain at the scene throughout the morning."

Authorities said they received 22 calls about the fire starting from just before 8 p.m. Monday night and fire crews were able to bring the blaze under control by 2:37 a.m.

The London Fire Brigade said it was able to save 30 percent of the roof.

"Hard work and dynamic action has helped prevent significant escalation and fire spread," said Jonathan Smith, assistant commissioner for Control and Mobilizing with the London Fire Brigade. "We will have a presence throughout the night to ensure a safe resolution to the incident."

Previously known as Camden Palace, the famed north London music venue of performances by Madonna, Prince and many more was closed for renovations at the time of the incident.

According to Koko's website, it was undergoing "a major state-of-the-art transformation" after the purchase of two adjacent buildings and was set to reopen in spring 2020.

Local councilor Oliver Cooper thanked fire crews for responding so quickly to the fire.

"Hugely grateful to [the London Fire Brigade] for their swift response, but devastated by the potential loss of such a huge part of Camden's culture," he said via Twitter.