Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn (L) and his wife, Carole Ghosn, are being sought by prosecutors in Japan. File Photo by Ian Langsdon/EPA

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Japanese prosecutors have an arrest warrant for Carole Ghosn, the wife of former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, for alleged perjury during a court appearance in 2019, according to local press reports.

Carole Ghosn, who is not in Japan and was not allowed to meet with her husband after his release on bail, is the latest target of a Japanese probe into Nissan and Carlos Ghosn's alleged financial misconduct, NHK and Sankei Shimbun reported Tuesday.

Carole Ghosn had said during a Tokyo court appearance on April 11 that she did not know the people involved in a transfer of money between companies. She had also said she had "no recollection of exchanging messages" with the people in question.

Carole Ghosn may have joined her husband in Lebanon, which would make it difficult to extradite her to Japan. The two countries do not have an extradition treaty.

Carlos Ghosn escaped authorities despite being under surveillance. Local Japanese reports suggest he received assistance at a hotel in Tokyo and was later able to board a private jet while evading detection in a musical instrument case.

The former Nissan chairman's downfall comes after two dramatic decades at Nissan, where he turned the ailing car company around not long after he assumed leadership.

Ghosn was hailed in Japan as a hero but his management practices may have demonstrated he was unafraid to be a bull in a china shop, according to analysts who spoke to UPI in 2019.

Carole Ghosn has been vocal about her husband's innocence since his arrest, and her activism may have irritated Japanese prosecutors.

"They have a 99 percent conviction rate [in Japan], because they coerce people, put them under very harsh conditions where the lights are on 24/7," Ghosn said in an interview with UPI.

Carlos Ghosn has said in a statement after his escape in late December that he will "no longer be held hostage by a rigged Japanese system where guilt is presumed, discrimination is rampant, and basic human rights are denied."

RELATED Turkish jet company says rogue employee to blame for Ghosn involvement

Ghosn is scheduled to deliver a global press conference on Wednesday.