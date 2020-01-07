SEOUL, Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Hyundai is teaming up with Uber to develop electric air taxis, the two companies said Tuesday.
They unveiled a full-scale prototype of the personal air vehicle, called the S-A1, at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
Hyundai plans to produce and deploy the air vehicles, while Uber will offer airspace support services, connections to ground transportation, and customer interfaces via an aerial ride-share network.
The flying car will be able to carry a maximum of four passengers on trips of up to 62 miles with a speed of 180 mph at a cruising altitude of about 1,000-3,000 feet, according to the two firms.
Hyundai said the five-person electric model is designed to take off vertically, transition to wing-borne lift in cruise and transition back to vertical flight to land.
Hyundai noted that the airborne vehicle will need a human driver in the early stage, but it will eventually become autonomous. It is lighter and quieter than a combustion engine-powered helicopter, according to the automaker.
Late last year, Hyundai Executive Vice Chairman Chung Eui-sun disclosed the company's goal of developing air vehicles by 2023 to start air-taxi services in select regions by 2029.
"Our vision of Urban Air Mobility (UAM) will transform the concept of urban transportation," said Hyundai Executive Vice President Shin Jai-won, who is in charge of Hyundai's UAM business.
"We expect UAM to vitalize urban communities and provide more quality time to people. We are confident that Uber Elevate is the right partner to make this innovative product readily available to as many customers as possible."
Uber Elevate chief Eric Allison also expressed great hopes for the partnership.
"Hyundai is our first vehicle partner with experience of manufacturing passenger cars on a global scale," he said.
"Combining Hyundai's manufacturing muscle with Uber's technology platform represents a giant leap forward for launching a vibrant air taxi network in the coming years."
Tech highlights from CES 2020
The new production model M-Byte electric smart car by BYTON is unveiled during the 2020 International CES. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo
Marc Prtichard, Procter and Gamble Chief Brand Officer, demonstrates the Oral-B iO electric toothbrush. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo
The Heated Razor, which was unveiled last year as a prototype, is on display this year. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo
An ebike from French startup manufacturer Coleen. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo
Fama Francisco, CEO of Procter and Gamble Baby and Feminine Care, speaks onstage during a press conference. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo
An exhibitor demonstrates the Poseidon, a high-tech customizable device that analyzes your skin and provides makeup tutorials. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo
The Opte prototype device is an at-home precision skincare solution that scans skin to detect tonal imperfections and then applies precise amounts of serum to correct uneven skin tones. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo
The Charmin RollBot is a smartphone-activated concept product by Charmin Go Labs that delivers a fresh roll of toilet paper to the bathroom. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo
The the pint-size Lovot robot mimics a mechanical pet with human emotions. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo
The Scanwatch incorporates an analog design with all the features of a smartwatch. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo
"Reachy," an artificial intelligence-enabled board game-playing robot was created by Pollen Robotics of France. The open source invention sells for $9,000 for the base model. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo
Lumi by Pampers is the world's first all-in-one connected care system for babies. The video monitor and app with activity sensor enables a real-time holistic view of the baby's sleep, feeding and diapering patterns. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo
The Clear Up sinus pain relief bioelectronic device by Tivic Health is demonstrated. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo
The Code Jumper is a device that teaches blind children computer coding skills. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo
The Pocketalk Voice and Text translator is able to translate conversations in over 70 languages. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo
The first 6-in-1 wireless charging stand is made by Air Omni. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo
The Vinyl Recorder T560 lets you make your own limited-edition vinyl records at home. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo
The AIRIA in-home scent delivery system is an app-controlled and Alexa-enabled system that uses ink jet technology to create micro-droplets that float on your house's airflow with customizable, lights, scent and schedule. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo