Thousands of Iranian mourners gathered around the coffins of Iranian Revolutionary Guards Commander Qasem Soleimani to pay tribute to their fallen leader during his funeral in Tehran, Iran, on Monday. Photo by Majid Asgaripour/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A protracted conflict between the United States and iran would "significantly worsen" the economic prospects of the Middle East, the U.S. credit rating agency Moody's said Monday.

In issuing a credit outlook for the Middle East, Moody's warned that rising tensions in the region, which took an unprecedented jump Thursday with the U.S.-ordered drone killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, could pose a serious risk to its economic security.

The agency said it still id operating under the assumption that as a base case, the United States and Iran "will avoid an outright military conflict."

"However, the risks have markedly increased in the past few days," it said.

Indeed, Moody's noted, a "lasting conflict would have wide-ranging implications through broad economic and financial shock that significantly worsen operating and financing conditions."

A protracted conflict, it warned, "would potentially have global repercussions, in particular through its effect on oil prices."

Safe-haven investments such as gold and crude oil futures continued to surge Monday. Benchmark Brent crude futures reached $70.72 early in Monday's session, up 1.28 percent, before falling back below the $70 mark to $69.49.

The crude oil price spikes came after a 3 percent surge on Friday in the wake of the Soleimani slaying.

Traders were weighing comments made by U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday night in which he said the United States would impose sanctions on Iraq should it seek to expel foreign troops from the country.

Iraq's parliament voted unanimously in a non-binding resolution to do so Sunday, prompting Trump to threaten sanctions."If they do ask us to leave, if we don't do it in a very friendly basis, we will charge them sanctions like they've never seen before ever," he said. "It'll make Iranian sanctions look somewhat tame."

Iraq is the second-largest producer among the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.