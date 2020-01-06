Reynhard Sinaga was sentenced Monday to life in prison with a minimum term of 30 years. Photo courtesy of Greater Manchester Police

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A judge sentenced a man described as "Britain's most prolific rapist" on Monday to life in prison.

Judge Suzanne Goddard sentenced Reynhard Sinaga, 36, at Manchester crown court to life with a minimum term of 30 years, bringing his fourth trial to a conclusion and ending a media-blackout pending ongoing legal proceedings.

Sinaga was found guilty of 159 counts of sexual offenses against 48 different men, Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

He already is serving 88 concurrent life sentences with a minimum of 20 years before consideration for parole after his first two trials relating to 25 victims. The sentencing involved convictions on counts in the third and fourth trials relating to 23 more victims. Sinaga had raped all but four of the 48 victims who came to court.

The sexual offenses included 136 rapes that he filmed on two mobile phones. Police believe he abused different men over two and one- half years after he lured them into his flat, pretending to be a "good Samaritan."

Authorities said he then drugged them and preyed on them after they passed out, and they have identified at least 195 men who were unconscious when Sinaga abused them through months of analysis of photos and videos.

"Reynhard Sinaga is the most prolific rapist in British legal history," North West Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor Ian Rushton said. "His extreme sense of sexual entitlement almost defies belief and he would no doubt still be adding to his staggering tally had he not been caught."

"Sinaga's unthreatening demeanor duped these young men - - many of whom thanked him for his kindness in offering them a place to stay - - into thinking this monster was a good Samaritan," he added.

"But once back at his flat he used victims as objects purely for his own gratification -- then appears to have derived further twisted pleasure from rewatching his films in court and putting victims through the trauma of giving evidence."

Sinaga came to the United Kingdom from Indonesia in 2007 on a student visa and never left, living off money from his father, a banker, until his arrest in June 2017.

A victim woke up and fought him off before going to the police in 2017, bringing his attacks to light.