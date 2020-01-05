Iranians watch the procession of the body of Qasem Soleimani, the top military leader, in Ahvaz. Photo by Hossein Mersadi/EPA/EFE

Iranians take to the streets in Mashhad as the casket of Qasem Soleimani moves in a procession. Photo by Mohammad Hossein Taghi/EPA-EFE

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Several thousand people packed the streets of Iranian cities to watch the procession of the body of the nation's top general Sunday as the nation plotted revenge, likely against U.S. military sites.

Also Sunday, Iraq's parliament voted unanimously in a resolution to expel foreign troops from the country, including 3,000 Americans. Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the commander of Iraqi militia, were killed in a U.S. drone attack on Thursday at Baghdad's airport.

Hassan Dehghan, the military adviser to Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, told CNN in an exclusive interview that "the response for sure will be military and against military sites."

Dehghan, a former defense minister, said: "Let me tell you one thing: Our leadership has officially announced that we have never been seeking war and we will not be seeking war."

On Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump posted on Twitter that if Iran attack American assets, the U.S. will strike "very hard and very fast."

"Iran is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets as revenge for our ridding the world of their terrorist leader who had just killed an American, & badly wounded many others, not to mention all of the people he had killed over his lifetime, including recently hundreds of Iranian protesters," Trump wrote in a series of tweets.

"He was already attacking our Embassy, and preparing for additional hits in other locations. Iran has been nothing but problems for many years. Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats!"

That number matches the number of hostages taken in the 1979 takeover of the U.S. Embassy.

Dehghan described the tweets as "ridiculous and absurd," saying Trump "doesn't know international law. He doesn't recognize UN resolutions either. Basically he is a veritable gangster and a gambler. He is no politician he has no mental stability."

The Iranian military adviser noted that "it was America that has started the war. Therefore, they should accept appropriate reactions to their actions. The only thing that can end this period of war is for the Americans to receive a blow that is equal to the blow they have inflicted. Afterward they should not seek a new cycle."

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo backed Trumps threats.

"The American people should know that we will not waver," Pompeo told Jake Tapper on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday. "We will be bold in protecting American interests and we will do so in a way that is consistent with the rule of law,."

He added: "We're trying to restore deterrence that frankly is a need that results directly from the fact that the previous administration left us in a terrible place with respect to the Islamic Republic of Iran ... we have developed a strategy to convince the Iranian regime to behave like a normal nation. That's what our strategy is about. We've been executing it."

Pompeo's comments came as Iran is in several days of national mourning.

A military band played as the general's casket, which was wrapped in an Iranian flag, was unloaded from a plane in Ahvaz in southwest Iran.

Mourners, wearing black and carrying posters with Soleimani's portrait, watched as the caskets of the general and Iranian-backed Iraqi militia leader slowly move through the streets in Ahvaz and Mashhad.

Demonstrators also carried red Shiite flags, which traditionally both symbolize the spilled blood.

A red flag also flies over the the holy mosque of Jamkaran in Qom, Iran's holiest city.

The procession traveled to Tehran, the capital of Iran.

The scheduled ceremony for Soleimani on Sunday night at Tehran's Grand Mosalla was canceled because of to the delayed procession caused by the large turnout of mourners who showed up in Masshad, according to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

On Monday, Khamenei will lead prayers for the general at the main ceremony in Tehran

Soleimani will be buried in his hometown of Kerman in southeast Iran on Tuesday.

In Iraq, the 328-member parliament passed the resolution by a vote of 170-0. The resolution is nonbinding but Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi had had asked parliament to vote to end foreign troop presence.

"At the invitation" of the Iraqi government, American troops are in the nation, according to the resolution.

In addition, Iraq's Foreign Ministry filed a complaint in two letters to the president of the United Nations Security Council, Dang Dinh Quy, the ambassador of Vietnam, and U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres about the "American attacks and assaults against Iraqi military locations," according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Iran-backed Lebanese armed group/political party Hezbollah, has promised to expel U.S. forces from the Middle East in "just retribution" for the killings.

"The US military presence in the region, US military bases, US military vessels, every US officer and soldier in our region and in our countries and on our lands," Nasrallah said in a televised speech Sunday. "The US military are the ones who killed [Soleimani and al-Muhandis] and they are the ones who will pay the price,."

He added: "Soleimani is not only an Iranian issue, he is all of the axis of resistance. leimani is the Muslim nation."