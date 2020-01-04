Iraqi firemen extinguish a blaze at the gates of the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad on Wednesday. Multiple sources reported missiles landed in Baghdad near the U.S. Embassy and near a U.S. air base Saturday. Photo by British Lt. Col. Adrian Weale/Department of Defense | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- At least one missile landed near the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Saturday, Iraqi military sources said.

No casualties have been reported in the strikes, which hit after thousands gathered for a funeral procession to mourn slain Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani on Saturday night.

Multiple sources reported on the strike, but the number of missiles that have landed was not confirmed and reports varied on the precise location of the strike.

An Iraqi military official told CNN an unknown number of rockets landed in the heavily fortified Green Zone as well as the Balad air base housing U.S. troops.

The U.S. Embassy is situated inside the Green Zone but was not hit, the New York Daily News reported.

Soleimani was killed Thursday in what U.S. President Donald Trump and the Department of Defense characterized as a defensive measure to prevent "imminent and sinister attacks" on the United States.