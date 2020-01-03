An aerial view of a bushfire near Bairnsdale in Victoria's East Gippsland region on Tuesday. Photo by State Government of Victoria/EPA-EFE

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- An Australian navy ship on Friday started to evacuate somet 900 people trapped off the Victoria coastline, where wild bushfires left them trapped. The the blazes are expected to continue through the weekend as temperatures continue to hover at record highs.

Many of those rescued were vacationing when bushfires reached Mallacoota, cutting off escape routes via road and forcing those who waited too late to head toward the beaches. Helicopters ferried some passengers who could not get on the ship by a rope ladder.

Victoria officials declared a disaster Thursday, which opened up evacuation locations on the eastern coast. More than 1,000 homes have been destroyed because of the fires that have scorched 15 million acres.

"If you can leave, you must leave," Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said Friday. "We cannot guarantee your safety."

RELATED Death toll rises to at least 9 as Australian wildfires rage across three states

Authorities established a leave zone for Batemans Bay down to the South Coast. Another had been put in place for Nowra down to Ulladulla.

On Thursday, New South Wales declared an emergency and evacuation of southeastern region, called by one official as the largest exodus in the region's history.

Nine people have died this week, bringing the official total to 18 this fire season with numerous others remaining unaccounted for.

Despite the devastation, forecasters are predicting yet a new round of extreme weather this weekend that could spark more bushfires. Temperatures are expected to climb to 104 degrees Fahrenheit in several areas, creating conditions for more fires to erupt with the addition of strong winds.

"It's going to be a blast furnace," Australian Transport Minister Andrew Constance said.