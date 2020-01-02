Poisoned bubble tea in Vietnam kills nurse; suspect arrested

Bubble tea, a popular beverage in Vietnam, was delivered to a hospital in the country with poison, killing one nurse, according to local authorities. File Photo by David Chang/EPA-EFE

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- A nurse in Vietnam died after drinking poisoned bubble tea that was intended for a colleague, according to a Vietnamese press report.

Police in Vietnam said Thursday the cyanide-laced bubble tea was delivered to Thai Binh Lung Hospital in northern Vietnam in early December, VN Express reported Thursday.

The police have arrested the suspect, Thi Kieu Trang, 25, a woman who filled four out of six cups of the delivered beverage with the poison.

Trang had the drinks delivered to the hospital, to a cousin; the two people were in a dispute. Details of the argument were not provided in local press reports, but the suspect decided to kill her relative.

The suspect sent the bubble tea to her cousin and made the beverages appear to be thank-you presents from patients. Trang sent the drinks using a third party.

Trang's cousin was not at the hospital at the time of the delivery, however. A hospital colleague, Nguyen Thi Hanh, 29, received the bubble tea and stored them in the refrigerator.

A day later Nguyen drank one of the beverages laced with cyanide.

Hanh's family initially refused an autopsy and said the victim had died of a stroke.

Police went ahead with investigations; on Friday, Trang was arrested on suspicion of murdering Hanh. The autopsy took place on Tuesday and the results were made public on Thursday.

