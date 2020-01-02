Pentagon: U.S. killed top Iran general in Baghdad airstrikes

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The United States on Thursday killed the head of Iran's elite Quds military Force in airstrikes in Baghdad, the Pentagon said.

"At the direction of the president, the U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force," the Department of Defense said in a statement.

The department accused Soleimani of developing plans to attack U.S. diplomats and service members in the Middle East and held him and the military force he oversees responsible for the deaths of hundreds of U.S. and coalition service members and wounding thousands more.

The department also said he had approved the recent attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq and orchestrated the Dec. 27 attack on a northern Iraqi military base in which a U.S. contractor was killed.

"This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans," the department said. "The United States will continue to take all necessary action to protect our people and our interests wherever they are around the world."

Following news of Soleimani's death, President Donald Trump tweeted a picture of the American flag.

Trump designated Iran's secretive elite military force as a terrorist group in April and has been putting both diplomatic and economic pressure on the Middle Eastern country, which the United States accuses of conducting attacks through proxies to disrupt the region.

The attack comes hours after U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper warned Iran that continued attacks against U.S. forces would be met with a military response.

"To Iran and its proxy militias: We will not accept continued attacks against our personnel and forces in the region," Esper said in a statement. "Attacks against us will be met with responses in the time, manner and place of our choosing. We urge the Iranian regime to end their malign activities."

He later told reporters that the United States is prepared "to exercise self-defense, and we are prepared to deter further bad behavior from these groups, all of which are sponsored and directed and resourced by Iran."

For two days rioters attacked the U.S. embassy in Iraq, retreating after U.S. troops fired teargas to disperse them. In response, the Pentagon has deployed about 750 additional troops to the Middle East.

Esper told reporters Thursday they will be reinforcing U.S. facilities and protecting personnel.

"And, obviously, they have the capability to perform other missions as well as need be," he said.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said further attackers on the U.S. embassy would be running "into a buzz saw."

The attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq was in response to the United States conducting airstrikes late December on locations belonging to the Iran-back Iraqi paramilitary group Kata'ib Hezbollah, during which at least 25 people were killed and 51 were injured.

On New Year's Eve, Trump told reporters from his Mar-a-Largo resort that he didn't want war with Iran.

"I want to have peace," he said. "I like peace. And Iran should want peace more than anybody. So, I don't see that happening. No, I don't think Iran would want that to happen. It would go very quickly."