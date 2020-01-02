Austria's Sebastian Kurz strikes deal with Green Party

Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said his party has struck a deal with the progressive Green Party to form a coalition government. Photo by Florian Weiser/EPA-EFE

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- In one of the unlikeliest of political marriages in Europe, Austrian conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced his party reached an agreement with the progressive Green Party to form a coalition government.

The deal announced Wednesday comes three months after Kurz emerged victorious in the country's last election and becomes the fifth country to have the left-wing party form its government. Luxembourg, Sweden, Finland and Lithuania have Green Party participation, as well.

The Green Party, which has focused on climate change issues, will control ministries covering the environment, transport, infrastructure and energy in exchange for support for Kurz's administration.

"On climate change, we have possibly agreed on more than we could have imagined beforehand," Greens leader Werner Kogler said. "Austria should become a European and international leader on climate change issues. More on that tomorrow."

Kurz will serve as chancellor, while Kogler will become Austria's vice-chancellor. Kurz admitted that negotiations between his People's Party with the Green Party was "not easy," but added that "both parties can keep their key campaign promises."

Green Party members can still upend the deal by voting down the coalition. Some members remain uncomfortable with the partnership, particularly party members on local ballots against People's Party candidates in municipal elections in cities like Vienna.

Kurz had led the government with another conservative partner, the Freedom Party. That fell apart in May when Freedom Party leader Heinz-Christian Strache was caught giving favors to a purported Russian investor.