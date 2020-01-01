Trending Stories

Trump signs robocall bill, reauthorizes Debbie Smith Act
Idaho police continue search for two missing children
Mysterious drones fly over Colorado, Nebraska; FAA seeks to identify them
Sexual assault lawsuit against Kevin Spacey dismissed after accuser's death
Judge clears NYC man after serving 27 years for murder he did not commit
Photo Gallery

 
NYC rings in the New Year
Latest News

Emily Blunt meets Cillian Murphy in 'Quiet Place Part II' trailer
Comedian Kathy Griffin marries Randy Bick; Lily Tomlin officiates
Venus Williams pulls out of Brisbane International after training setback
Belk Bowl: Kentucky's Lynn Bowden Jr. lands pregame punch before throwing game-winning TD
America Ferrera expecting baby No. 2
 
