U.S. spy plane flies over Korean Peninsula ahead of Kim speech

The RC-135W, or Rivet Joint, flew over the Korean Peninsula on Tuesday, according to aviation tracker Aircraft Spot. Image courtesy of U.S. Air Force

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- A U.S. spy plane flew over the Korean Peninsula on Tuesday, ahead of Kim Jong Un's anticipated New Year's speech.

Aircraft Spot, an aviation tracker, published data of the movements of the RC-135W, or Rivet Joint. According to the tracker, the spy plane flew at an altitude of 31,000 feet near North Korea.

Last week, the site said four U.S. spy planes, including the RC-135S Cobra Ball and RQ-4 Global Hawk, flew in missions over and near the Korean Peninsula.

The U.S. military has been deploying reconnaissance planes since late November, when North Korea tested short-range missiles near its border in violation of a 2018 pledge with the South.

Pyongyang has also warned the United States to abide by its unilateral "year-end deadline," a reference to its demands for sanctions relief ahead of more substantive steps toward denuclearization.

Kim has been leading the fifth Plenary Meeting of the Seventh Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea that commenced on Saturday.

On Tuesday, the meeting entered its fourth full day. Workers' Party paper Rodong Sinmun published photos from the session showing Kim making dramatic hand gestures, and sometimes frowning.

Kim's body language is raising speculation in the South the regime is on the brink of arriving at a major decision, News 1 reported.

On Tuesday the Rodong said the meeting on Monday lasted seven hours. The country has not held a multi-day marathon plenary session since January 1990 when founder Kim Il Sung was in power, according to South Korean press reports.

North Korea's capital is being described as festive by its propaganda services ahead of Kim Jong Un's New Year speech.

Meari said Tuesday the streets of Pyongyang have been decorated in a "distinctive style" to meet the year 2020.

Public squares will be areas where children can gather to play traditional games and make snowmen, the propaganda service said.

North Koreans also celebrate the Lunar New Year, according to defectors. The holiday is observed on Jan. 25.