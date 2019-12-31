Japan’s imports of tapioca pearls used in bubble tea surged to new highs in 2019. File Photo by David Chang/EPA-EFE

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Japan's tapioca imports could be an economic indicator that could be used to predict the future health of the country's economy, according to a Japanese press report.

Sankei Shimbun reported Tuesday "previous tapioca booms" in Japan occurred before and after economic recessions, in 1992 and 2008. The current surge in tapioca imports could end in 2020 with a downturn, the newspaper said.

Tapioca is a popular food for consumption, often included in bubble tea as "tapioca pearls." The sugary beverage was originally developed in Taiwan; in Japan "tapiru" was selected as word of the year.

On Tuesday the Japanese newspaper compared tapioca imports to a "canary in the coal mine."

"Recently tapioca imports have been declining," the article said. "With it concerns are growing of a downturn."

In 2019, Japan imported some 6,300 tons of tapioca in the first seven months, according to the Nikkei.

The level of imports has decreased. According to Japan's treasury in November, imports of tapioca and tapioca substitutes were down 0.75 percent from the previous month, to 2,028 tons, the Sankei reported.

Other economic indicators show sluggish growth in Japan.

According to the Bank of Japan's short-term economic survey, factory output has declined for four consecutive quarters. Friction between the United States and China on trade has had a negative impact on Japanese exports. A consumption tax increase has also dampened consumer sentiment.

Japan's tapioca imports could be decreasing as its imports of helium from the United States may be impacting business in places like Tokyo Disneyland.

The Asahi Shimbun reported Tuesday the amusement park has suspended all sales of helium-filled balloons because of a nationwide shortage.

The United States has restricted or suspended all exports of U.S. helium because of low production in 2019, according to the report.

Helium in Japan is being prioritized for use in hospitals, where it is used in MRI scans, and in the manufacturing of semiconductors, according to the Asahi.