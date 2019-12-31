Sydney harbor fireworks display kicks off global New Year's celebrations

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- New Year's celebrations around the world began at the stroke of midnight Wednesday in Australia, where a massive fireworks display in Sydney went ahead despite a ban on fires.

The city's world-class harbor fireworks display kicked off the global celebrations with its usual impressive display of pyrotechnics after being delayed by 15 minutes due to high winds.

Its organizers were granted an exemption by Australian fire officials who have imposed a total ban on fires in New South Wales because of an unprecedented wave of bushfires which ravaged the country for days.

Planned fireworks celebrations in many other parts of Australia, however, were canceled due to the ban.

As the night progressed, Asian nations were next on the list of New Year's celebrations.

Hong Kong canceled its popular fireworks events due to security concerns over pro-democracy protests, but celebratory events were in store for Japan and South Korea.

In Japan, residents were gathering at to temples and shrines to mark the first new year of the Reiwa era, while in South Korea the start of a new year was to be marked by a traditional bell-tolling ceremony.