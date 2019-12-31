Seoul to fund NGOs engaged in inter-Korea family reunions

South Korean younger brother Choi Seong-taek (L), 82, meets with his North Korean older sister Choi Seong-sun (R), 85, during the second day of inter-Korean family reunions at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea, on Aug. 25, 2018. The two Koreas have not resumed reunions in 2019. File Pool Photo by EPA-EFE

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- South Korea says it is open to providing financial support to non-governmental organizations for inter-Korea family reunions as talks stall between Seoul and Pyongyang.

South Korea's unification ministry said Tuesday the government is willing to fund various reunions of separated Korean families, including at third country locations, Newsis reported.

The decision comes at a time when the North has rejected talks with the South as it resumes provocations, including tests of short-range missiles that violated an inter-Korea pledge between President Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong Un.

Seoul will support face-to-face reunions, video-based reunions and video letter exchanges and messages, the ministry said. The government budget also allows support for North Korea "hometown visits," in addition to covering the costs of confirming the status of relatives in North.

The government can cover up to $2,600 in costs related to deceased status confirmation, about $5,200 for costs related to family reunions and about $700 for letter exchanges and correspondence.

Government-arranged family reunions were last held in 2018 in the North, when Pyongyang actively engaged in diplomacy with the South.

"We plan to systematically support a new system of private exchanges and establish [new] institutions," the ministry said, according to Yonhap news agency.

South Korea's Red Cross said in November they have received a total of 133,365 applications for reunions, but only 52,997 people are first-generation family members directly separated from their northern relatives.

A ministry official told Yonhap the plan is a way of "finding alternatives" at a time when North Korea has not moved toward greater cooperation on people-to-people exchanges, as agreed upon in the 2018 Pyongyang Joint Declaration.

The unification ministry's decision comes at a time when it is under scrutiny for a recent decision to repatriate two North Koreans.

News 1 reported Monday a new task force under the main opposition Liberty Korea Party is charging Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul and other top South Korean officials with illegally arresting the North Koreans, who may have sought asylum.

Defectors in the South have said the repatriated men face execution in the North.