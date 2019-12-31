Protesters and Iraqi Shiite militia supporters gather outside the U.S. Embassy during a protest Tuesday in Baghdad. Photo by Murtaja Lateef/EPA-EFE

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Protesters stormed the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad on Tuesday, denouncing a series of deadly American airstrikes against an Iranian-backed Iraqi militia group in Iraq and Syria.

Hundreds of protesters marched through the heavily fortified "Green Zone" near the compound in anger over Sunday's strikes against the Kata'ib Hezbollah militia, which had been blamed by the Pentagon for the death of a U.S. contractor in Kirkuk, Iraq, late last week.

Social media posts showed protesters breaking the embassy's windows and setting fires outside its walls.

The Turkish Anadolu Agency quoted Iraqi security forces saying saying most of the U.S. embassy staffers had been evacuated from the compound as the protesters gathered at the front gates.

An anonymous Iraqi interior ministry official told China's Xinhua news agency the demonstrators had brought tents to hold a sit-in protest.

Kata'ib Hezbollah is part of a group of mainly Shiite militias backed by Iran and sanctioned by Baghdad called the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units. The PMU said the airstrikes on five sites in western Iraq and eastern Syria killed at least 25 people and wounded 51.

The U.S. actions were criticized by Iraqi and Iranian officials Monday as a dangerous escalation of a volatile situation in Iraq, which has been convulsed by months of mass protests over living conditions and political corruption.

Iraqi President Barham Salih on Monday called the U.S. airstrikes "unacceptable" and considered them "an aggressive action and violation of Iraqi sovereignty."

Iraq's caretaker prime minister, Adel Abdul-Mahdi, released a statement saying he urged U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper not to carry out the strikes shortly before they were launched.

"Bombing PMU bases is a dangerous aggravation which endangers the security of Iraq and the region," he said.

